Ecstatic lady golfers in a pose

Richard Commey

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, on behalf of Government and people of Ghana, has congratulated Richard Commey for an impressive second round stoppage of Isa Chaniev to become the new IBF Lightweight Champion of the world in Texas, USA.

The Minister notes that Richard Commey’s unrelenting ambition en route to becoming a world champion makes him more deserving of his title. For this, the country and Ghanaians are proud of him.

By this feat, the Minister is convinced Commey can go even further and cement his status as the best around and most importantly, just like his predecessors, be an inspiration to other budding talents and potential world champions in the country.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Authority (NSA) in the same vein congratulated Commey for winning the IBF Lightweight world title over the weekend.

Acting PRO NSA, Charles Amofah in a release said “It is our hope that this victory will spur on all our hard working boxers to go for the ultimate in their respective divisions, to win more laurels for mother Ghana. Once again, we say ayekoo to Commey.”