Goodies Music To Celebrate 20 Years In Music Business

Isaac Aidoo, CEO of Goodies Music

Goodies Music, an Accra based record label is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year with a number of activities lined up to entertain music fans.

Goodies Music, a household name in Ghana and Africa, can confidently say it has paid its dues as a renowned record label that has exhibited flawless hard work and tenacity for approximately 20 years (from 2000-2020).

Now, Goodies Music is undergoing a rebirth that will see it rebrand to Goodies Music International (GMI).

This renaissance will be marked with colourful performances at the Golden Tulip Hotel and the Laboma Beach Resort.

The rebranding event themed, “Cruising @20”, would be heralded by an official launch of its new brand identity and will be spiced with live performances from seasoned artistes, many of whom shot to fame on the wings of Goodies Music.

This rebirth is a consolidation of a good working relationship with some international record labels such as Reymond Entertainment (Holland), Base Management (UK), Alordia Promotion (UK) and Kennis Music (Nigeria).

The re-emergence of GMI is also as a result of other working relationships brokered recently with some more reputable international record labels which will be acknowledged during the launch.

GMI is now headquartered in Belgium, even though it is also well-grounded in Ghana; it is legally registered as a record label in Belgium.

With this new consolidation, Goodies Music International can currently boast of new state-of-the-art recording studios in Ghana, Belgium and in the United States of America (USA).

This essentially means that all of GMI’s productions would initially be programmed and recorded in Ghana but will finally go through different stages of mixing and mastering in Belgium or in the USA.

GMI’s core business will be to leverage on its international connections to provide specialized artiste management services that will include sound and music videos recordings, marketing, promotion and distribution, organizing events and arranging local and international concerts.

Twenty years ago, Goodies Music Production, now GMI, journeyed through a challenging Ghanaian music industry.

Despite the hassles, Goodies Music managed to secure deals with local and international artiste who eventually topped music charts and won awards in numerous countries across the globe.