All Set For Greater Accra Regional Tourism Awards

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of GTA

This year’s edition of the Greater Accra Regional Tourism Awards which has won the hearts of stakeholders in the hospitality industry will be held on Friday, March 27 in Accra.

The awards instituted by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) sought to raise standards and encourage healthy competition among industry players with a view to positioning tourism as a vibrant economic sector and to consolidate the country’s position as a preferred tourist destination.

On the theme, “Growing Tourism Beyond the Return”, the awards ceremony is expected to be attended by a number of personalities as well as the industry stakeholders.

Last year’s edition of the event that was on the theme, “Celebrating our Heritage,” was organized under the auspices of the GTA. The awards were in 23 categories.

The organizers of the awards scheme, early last week, rolled out plans for this year’s edition, saying a five-member jury chaired by Charles Obeng, the Regional Manager of the GTA, has been constituted to select the award winners in the various categories.

Other members of the jury are Dr Evelyn Addison-Akotoye, Lecturer at the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, University of Cape Coast; Mr Francis Ameyibor, Deputy News Editor of the Ghana News Agency; Mr Shine Dela Gowonu, Senior Quality Assurance Officer, GTA Greater Accra and Mr Awuku Yirenki, Executive Member, Ghana Tourism Federation.

Among categories to be awarded are accommodation, catering services, travel services and entertainment services.

Last year, 28 organizations and 10 individuals were honoured at the 2018 National Tourism Awards event for promoting tourism in Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu