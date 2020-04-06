Gospel Artiste Ohemaa Mercy Distributes Hand Sanitizers To Market Women

Ohemaa Mercy

Award winning gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy has distributed free hand sanitizers to the Ashaiman and Texpo Markets to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The distribution of the hand sanitizers to the market women forms part of Ohemaa Mercy’s social responsibility towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the market women, the gospel artiste indicated that the world is in its challenging time hence people need to stand together to fight the virus that does not discriminate between race and origin.

According to her, market women were at risk of contracting the deadly virus, if safety and precautionary measures were not adopted.

She educated the traders about the guidelines outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and President Akufo-Addo including social distancing, hand washing and wearing the appropriate face masks to prevent contracting the COVID-19.

Ohemaa Mercy cautioned the market women to take the COVID-19 seriously because countries like Italy with well-equipped health facilities have been grounded by the coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives.

She reiterated that these are indeed difficult times due to the global pandemic that has taken lives, hospitalised many, crashed stock markets, and impacted global health systems.

The gospel artiste therefore urged market women to observe personal hygiene by following prescribed guidelines to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

By George Clifford Owusu