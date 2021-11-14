Gospel Musicians Have Always Been United- Brother Sammy

Brother Sammy

Gospel musician Brother Sammy has debunked perceptions of disunity among gospel musicians.

Brother Sammy has been in the news over the past few days having been spotted with his colleague musician Cecilia Marfo after a confrontation that ensued back in 2017.

He told GNA that he never felt any animosity towards Cecilia Marfo despite the little misunderstanding that happened over the years.

“There has always been unity among gospel musicians because the work we do seeks to preach peace and not war. What transpired between me and Cecilia over the past years was a little misunderstanding but now we are united,” he indicated.

When asked about his recent exploits in the gospel hip-pop music genre, Brother Sammy revealed that his “Yesu Nti Ye be Sore” hit single was an inspirational song that sought to draw the youth closer to God.

“The gospel hip-pop song I did was to win the youth’s love for the gospel genre but I would still continue to churn out worship songs as I always do, so am not moving away from what I am known for,” he added.