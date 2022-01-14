Gospel Star Sonnie Badu Flaunts Guns On Social Media

UK-born Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has been courting attention on social media after displaying two guns and bullets online on Friday.

He shared a video of a faceless individual flaunting the guns and listening to preaching in a car.

He wrote, “The WORD and WEAPON…. 24/7”, underneath the video, suggesting he is always armed with the word of God and also has guns to protect himself physically.

Indica tions were that he shared the video from the USA, where he is reportedly scheduled for a performance later this month.

Last year rapper Medikal was arrested for also allegedly brandishing a gun online. Questions are currently being asked if Sonnie has offended any Ghanaian law especially when he didn’t make the post in Ghana.