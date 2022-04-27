Gospel Stars To Rock One Voice Festival

SP Kofi Sarpong

The organisers of the upcoming music festival dubbed ‘One Voice Festival’ have announced that forty performing artistes have been invited to perform at the festival slated for April 30 to May 2, 2022.

The three-day gospel festival to be held at the Africa Lake will witness performances from the invited artistes including Ohemaa Mercy, Cindy Thompson, SP Kofi Sarpong, Akese Brempong, KODA, Kobby, Joe Mettle, Cwesi Oteng, contemporary interdenominational group, Overflow Inc, and Team Eternity. Others include Buzzing Stars, Achiaa Music, Kyei Mensah, and the UK-based Allen Caiquo, and a host of others.

The festival is expected to attract a large number of Christians, ministers of God, as well as music fans from all walks of life.

The organisers are looking forward to a memorable music festival.

Some of the activities to be featured during the festival include exhibitions from multi-denominational faith-based organisations, spoken word drills, edifying talking spaces, kids’ arena, and a food marketplace full of delicacies.

These immersive activities, organisers say, will complement performances by artistes at the festival to ensure patrons have a lifetime experience.

BY George Clifford Owusu