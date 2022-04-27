LOC, Aboakyer Festival Strike Deal

LOC members in a pose with the traditional ruler (seated)

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games – Accra 2023 – has partnered the 2022 Aboakyer Festival.

The historic festival is a bushbuck hunting event celebrated by the people of Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana.

Last Sunday, members of the LOC, led by the Executive Chairman, Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII.

Ofosu-Asare and his team explained the mandate of the LOC to the Paramount Chief during the visit ahead of the 2022 Aboakyer Festival.

Meanwhile, the LOC has partnered with the Ghana Tennis Federation to organise the 2022 Aboakyer Tennis Open from May 6 to May 9.

Throwing light on the importance of the age-long festival, the Executive Chairman believes it will offer the platform for sensitisation, and whip up the interest ahead of the 2023 Games.

This year’s celebration is set to officially commence on the first Saturday of May.

From The Sports Desk