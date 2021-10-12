Government Absorbs Ziavi SHTS

Government, through the Ghana Education Service (GES), has absorbed Ziavi Senior High Technical School (ZISTEC) in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region into the public second cycle education system.

The School, established by the Chiefs and People of the Ziavi Traditional area in 2014, started with three teachers and 10 students, comprising four boys and six girls. As of last year, the student population had grown to 100 students, yet funding relied solely on the people and one of the chiefs of the area, Dutorfia Togbe Adzanye IV.

The Paramount Chief of the Area, Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV prior to the 2016 elections mounted immense pressure on the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to absorb the school but it was unsuccessful.

They also made the same proposal to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government assured them of supporting the school while arrangements were made to absorb the school. The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) initiated a classroom block to complement the existing 18-unit classroom block.

It is therefore gratifying for the people that the government last Sunday, October 10, 2021 formally absorbed the school into the public-second-cycle education system for the students to benefit from the Free Senior High School programme.

The Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare who was the Special Guest of Honour said the move is testament to President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to making basic education accessible to every Ghanaian Child irrespective of location, religion, tribe or background.

She said “education is a human right, a powerful driver of development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability.” Hence, the government is determined to ensure the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4 and Article 25b of the 1992 constitution of Ghana are achieved.

SDG 4 states that “by 2030, all girls and boys complete free equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes.’’ While Article 25b of Ghana’s constitution states that, ‘’Secondary education in its different forms including technical and vocational education, shall be made generally available and accessible to all by every appropriate means, and in particular, by the progressive introduction of free education’’.

She was optimistic that the school will improve the local economy and increase opportunities for the young people in and around Ziavi.

Madam Osei-Opare who was made an honouring citizen of Ziavi responded to the requests made by the Paramount Chief, Togbe Ayim IV on behalf of the school. She promised to follow-up with the GETfund to complete the class room block and also consider building a girls dormitory which the Chief proposed to be named after her.

As a new citizen of Ziavi, she promised to work with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) to donate not less than 20 sets of desktop computers to support ICT training in the school. She promised to also donate a pickup truck to support the school’s administration and presented an electronic piano on behalf of the Ghana Education Service to the school.

As a way to motivate the teachers, she instituted a Teachers Motivation Fund for the school with a seed money of GHC 20,000. She appealed to the community to continue supporting the school like they have done in the past.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa appealed to the students to do everything within their power to excel so they can also give back to the community in future.

A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour reminded the teachers of their responsibility of ensuring the children excel, particularly as the government will now be taking care of their remuneration. He assured that the Ministry will continue to give the school the necessary support.

From Fred Duodu Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)