Government Assures Citizens Of Protection Against Piracy, Terrorism

The Government of Ghana has assured citizens that it will continue to protect them against terrorism and piracy attacks.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, gave the assurance on behalf of Government on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Accra as he gave outcomes of the recent retreat organized by cabinet.

He said the retreat was held at the Peduasi Presidential Lodge over a period of three days.

He stated that there were growing threats of terrorism and piracy on Ghana.

What is worrying, he said, the attacks are gradually coming close to Ghana’s borders.

He cited recent alleged killings in neighboring Togo and Cote d’Ivoire which were reportedly linked to acts of terrorism.

He said the terrorism situation is increasingly becoming a worrying one for government.

Meanwhile, he said the economy was also discussed at the retreat.

The President and his ministers attended the retreat and had the opportunity to review a number of developments, the minister said.

The retreat presented the opportunity for government to review the economic performance so far in the second term of the Akufo-Addo’s administration.

