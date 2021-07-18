Government to present new 4 years development plan

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to present a new medium term development plan to Parliament.

Director General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Kojo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, made this known to the media at the Information Ministry in Accra on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

According to him, the new medium term development plan is for the year 2022 to 2025.

The current development plan is to end this year

He said key in the next development plan is the creation of jobs for the youth.

Within the four years, the government will target creating a sustainable economy.

He informed about plans on industrialization, governance, environmental sustainability, which he described as long term perspectives.

The current plan was presented in 2017.

Article 36 clause 5 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, requires the President to present a coordinated four years plan of economic policies and programmes to the country.

He said the country has plans contrary to claims that there are no plans.

By Melvin Tarlue