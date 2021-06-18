Government Is Vigoursly Pursing Afforestation Schemes- Lands Minister

The Minister, Samuel A Jinapor says government is actively and vigoursly pursing afforestation schemes in an effort to restore the nation’s forest cover.

Speaking at a UK-Ghana press conference held today, Friday 18th June, 2021 as part of the UK Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth RT. Hon. Anna-Marie Trevelyan’s visit to Ghana.

The Minister touched on the Green Ghana Day which was held on June 11 2021 where at least 5 Million trees were planted in a day nationwide as parts of efforts to role out the continuous green initiative to make Ghana much Greener.

Mr Jinapor highlighted three key activities being persued by the Ministry notably efforts at dealing with illegal Small Scale Mining, curbing illegal harvesting of trees and the aggressive afforestation program.

Earlier at a close door meeting with the outgoing UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker discussions centred on how to further strengthen UK-Ghana collaborations among others.

The outgoing envoy at a recent farewell meeting with the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated ” although I leave after 4 years , I have a genuine sense of taking Ghana with me in my heart”.