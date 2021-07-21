Government Releases Gh316,402,165 To Senior High Schools

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Minister of Education

The government through the Ministry of Education has released a total of Gh316,402,165.00 to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).

The amount, released in batches since January for onward distribution to Heads of Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country, was to enhance their operations.

According to a release signed by the Ministry’s Press Secretary, Felix A. Baidoo, all the payments made at different times of the year were to help make funds available to suppliers of food to SHS as well as Heads of SHS for the purchasing of perishables and other needs in the school.

Giving a breakdown of the list of payments made so far, the release indicated, “The Ministry on 9th July 2021, released an amount of Gh88,053,148.80 to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) and Headmasters of Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country to enhance their operations.

The Ministry, on 14th May 2021 released Gh125,998,145.00 of which Gh83,184,673.00 went to the Buffer Stock Company and Gh42,813,472.00 also going to Headmasters of SHS for the payment of perishable components of the feeding to the schools.”

Again, it said on the 28th of April 2021, a total of Gh102,350,871.20 was paid to the Buffer Stock Company and Headmasters (for perishables) for the 1st semester.

“The Ministry is once again assuring all parents and other stakeholders that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative is not under stress and government would continue to provide the needed resources to keep it running for the benefit of all,” it stated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri