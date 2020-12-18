Government Resettles Kantamanso Traders Temporarily At Accra Railway Station

The Government of Ghana has provided a temporary resettlement for members of the Kantamanso Traders Association.

Following the recent fire outbreak at the Kantamanso market in Accra, the Government has in consultation with the Ministry of Railways Development, has agreed to allow the traders use the car park of the Accra Railway Station.

A statement dated Friday, December 18, 2020 and signed by the Minister of Railways Development, Hon. Joe Ghartey, made the announcement.

According to the statement, a government delegation, chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and including Hon. Ghartey, Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery; and representatives of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the National Disaster Management Organization, met the executives of the Kantamanso Traders Association at the Jubilee House, in view of the devastating effect of recent fire outbreak on the Kantamanso market:

The statement indicated that at the meeting, it was agreed that the car park of the Accra Railway Station be used for the trading activities of the members of the Kantamanso Traders Association during this Christmas season and the New Year.

“Being a peak trading period, this intervention is to help alleviate the plight of members of the Association,” according to the statement.