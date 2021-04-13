Government To Show Pragmatism In The Face Of Ritual, Robbery, Religious Lawlessness In Ghana

When the dumb person is overwhelmed by a situation, they are forced to speak. In the like manner, I am compelled to speak in constructive criticism of the Government of Ghana, especially, that of the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Under both civilian governments of the NPP and NDC after the late President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings’, the country is faced with augmentation of crimes of all sorts. However, the leaders appear very hopeless dealing with such crimes as they come.

Under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama, there were the rampant incidents of the Fulani herdsmen killing the farmers of

Agogo in the Asante-Akyem District and its environs. The government appeared a lame duck, all the while that the Fulanis, mostly illegal immigrants in Ghana of course, were molesting and killing the natives of Ghana with impunity.

Could it be due to the fact that some rich persons and top government appointees were into cattle rearing as manned by the audacious Fulani

herdsmen, hence leaving the menace to its natural course instead of strictly applying the laws to curb its festering?

It took some people of Agogo to go on repeated demonstrations and to finally declare defensive war on the Fulani murderers were the government to continue to be lazy and nonchalant about her duty of safety and protection towards the people of Agogo, before the NPP government of President Nana Akufo-Addo took some necessary steps to curtail that menacing attitude by the Fulanis.

Now, robberies, ritual sacrifices of human beings and religious crimes, what may be the menacing “3 Rs”, have increased in Ghana under the NPP government. A week does not pass by without a fatal armed robbery incident of some sort taking place in Ghana.

Ritual sacrifices where human beings are killed with their parts removed are rampant occurrences. Pastors duping their church members, making them economically impotent and useless, is ongoing in Ghana. These pastors are again revealed to be involved in the said ritual sacrifices.

In all these circumstances, the government is impotent all because of her strict adherence to the democratic principles Ghana is absurdly inextricably married to or mired in.

Are we not human beings? Don’t we have the brains to think? When there is a national crisis, can’t we adopt new methods, strategies or rules to solve the unique problems so emerged? Do we not say that every unique problem has its own unique solution? Why can’t we be pragmatic then?

Pragmatism is defined as “the quality of dealing with a problem in a sensible way that suits the conditions that really exist, rather than following fixed theories, ideas, or rules: e.g. The council has operated much more effectively since pragmatism replaced political dogma.”

What then is a dogma? It is a fixed, especially religious, belief or set of beliefs that people are expected to accept without any doubts.

There are almost weekly, if not daily, announcements of ritual deaths taking place in Ghana. The media houses in Ghana have been given the

unfettered licence to advertise all the rubbish by the quack mallams, juju men and fetish priests who end up encouraging other people to seek to kill

others for rituals in pursuit of quick buck.

There must be a Constitutional Instrument to regulate that constitutional article that restricts regulating the media body (National Media

Commission) from curbing the silly excesses by certain media houses. Why should certain TV and radio stations continue to advertise these juju men and fake pastors and prophets who end up encouraging Ghanaians to acquire quick money by resorting to criminal means?

The death of the l1-year-old boy in Kasoa must not be in vain. This must embolden Ghanaians to put pressure on the government to come out with a law to curb not only the unrestricted advertising of these crooks but also, deal mercilessly with such pastors and juju men.

Parliament must make a law in the name of that little 11-year-old murdered boy to curb the stupid ritualism ongoing in Ghana.

What has become of the juju men (e. g. Power) caught in the Eastem Region who had killed some people for juju, thus, “Sikaduro”? What about the man arrested in Tema who had killed so many people and dumped their bodies in his septic tank?

Ghana is becoming, if it has not already become, a country of jokers.

How long does it need the Ghana justice system to take Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo through a fair and expeditious trial for encouraging some NDC

fanatics to kidnap, kill or insult some people as well as causing arsons in the country?

Can all the uncontrollably nonsensical crimes going on in Ghana take place in Rwanda under His Excellency Paul Kagame? No and a big No! Why

then in Ghana?

I shall advise President Nana Akufo-Addo to adopt urgent measures to deal with unique but menacing problems that rear their ugly heads in Ghana.

He must be pragmatic, so to speak! He shouldn’t continue with his democratic political dogma while the nation is faced with daunting problems of criminalities.

The “safety and protection” of the citizenry comes first before the nation’s infrastructural development!

By Rockson Adofo