Ayesem Unhappy With Radio DJs

Takoradi-based hiplife/hiphop artiste, Stephen Kwabena Siaw, aka Ayesem, has criticized radio DJs and presenters for failing to promote his music.

Ayesem, who complained bitterly about the DJs refusal to promote local music, said Ghanaian music fans do not recognize him as a rapper because they don’t hear his rap songs being played on radio.

The ‘Koti’ hitmaker in an interview with Amansa Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, said the little airplay that would be given to his music would surely promote his music as well as artistic brand.

Credited with several awards and hit songs, the rapper appealed to radio DJs and presenters to help push local music on the international platforms by playing more local music on their various networks.

Ayesem kicked off his career as a member of the group ‘Trinity’ in 2006. He later formed a music group called ‘2Unit’ with fellow artiste, Nero X.

As a group, their songs received massive radio airplay in the Western and Central regions of Ghana.

Ayesem has had major collaborations with artistes such as Castro, Old Solja, Kurl Songx, Kofi Kinaata, Epixode, Singlet and a host of others.

Currently signed to Shocks Entertainment, Ayesem has released a number of hit tunes that have won the hearts of music lovers. Among them is the banger, ‘Koti’, ‘Envy’, ‘Kokotii’, ‘Against’, among others.