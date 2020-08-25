Governments Must Look For Ways To Return Students To Schools Safely – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged governments around the world to look for ways to return students to school safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UNICEF made the call in a post on its official Facebook page on Monday night, August 24, 2020.

It shared photos of a Ghanaian girl “reading outside her classroom in Ghana,” adding that “as a final-year student, she was allowed to return to school so she could finish her exams.”

It says “disruptions to education have taken place across the globe during COVID-19, but governments must look for ways to return students to school safely so that they don’t miss out on the opportunities that will determine their future.”

The call comes as coronavirus cases around the world hit 23,513,905, with 809,999 deaths, as recorded by the Johns Hopkins University.

UNICEF is a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

By Melvin Tarlue