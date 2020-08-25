Alima Mahama To Give Update On Financing of MMDAs At Local Level

Hajia Alima Mahama

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, will tomorrow August 26 deliver update on what the Ministry is doing to increase funding and improve financial management at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Hajia Alima will outline measures being taken by government to strengthen the financing base of MMDAs to raise revenue locally for the purposes of undertaking independent development projects.

She will share also, insight on how government intends to increase participation of the citizenry in democratic governance when she takes her turn at the Meet-the-Press series organized by the Information Ministry.

The minister is expected to provide update on what has contributed to improvement in service delivery at the local level as well.

The Meet the Press series will be carried live on GTV and all Ministry of Information’s (MOI’s) social media platforms.

Source: MOI