Rebecca Foundation Assists Atua Hospital

The NPP PC flanked with his team presenting the items to the hospital staff

The Rebecca Foundation has donated some drugs and medical equipment to the Atua Government Hospital in the Odumase – Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The items which were delivered through the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Samuel Nurtey – Ayertey included delivery beds, PPE, surgical equipment, glucometers, and other non-drug consumables.

The donation is to assist the hospital in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his remarks, Mr. Nurtey – Ayertey noted that this would improve the quality of care for patients.

Last month, the government commissioned a 33 bed Covid-19 isolation centre for the Atua Government Hospital.

The MCE for the area, Simon Tetteh at the presentation of the medical equipment assured the management of the Atua Government Hospital of the needed support to run the isolation centre effectively.

The Municipal Director of Health, Bismarck Sakordie in his remarks thanked the Rebecca Foundation and the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Lower Manya Krobo for their kind gesture.

Mr. Tetteh who headed the Manya Krobo Covid-19 Emergency Fund has so far donated PPEs and fuel coupons to the Municipal Health Directorate and Upper Manya Krobo District Health Directories to support their efforts in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The donations included six boxes of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 20 Veronica Buckets, 30 packs of Surgical masks, 20 packs of hands groves, six gallons of liquid soaps, tissues and ¢1,000 Goil fuel coupons to facilitate the movement of the contact tracing team since the area is managing cases of the infection.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Odumase – Krobo