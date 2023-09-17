Gov’t Bans Permits For New Cement Factories

K.T. Hammond

Government has announced a suspension on the issuance of new permits for the construction of cement factories in the country.

A statement released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and signed by the Trade Minister, K T Hammond, stated that the ban will take effect from September 13, 2023, and will remain in place until further notice.

The reason for the ban is currently unexplained.

However, it has been confirmed that all processes leading to the granting of permits for the construction and bagging of cement factories are suspended until further notice.

This move appears to be an effort by the government to regulate the cement manufacturing sector and promote sustainable growth especially a lot Chinese companies have flooded the market with Chinese made cement.

There are currently more than 10 cement manufacturing companies operating in Ghana, and it is not yet clear if the suspension will affect their operations.

However, industry analysts predict that the ban may result in higher demand for cement from the current manufacturers, causing prices to go up.

The cement industry in Ghana has been experiencing a boom in recent years, with the country’s increasing construction activities and infrastructure projects.

Cement is a vital component in the construction sector, and this ban will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the industry’s future.

The ban on the issuance of new permits for cement factories is expected to be a temporary measure until the government provides more clarity on the situation. Regulatory institutions in Ghana have been urged to take note of the suspension and comply accordingly.

Read the full statement:

By Vincent Kubi