Gov’t Begins Covid-19 Data Review Retreat

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his cabinet are scheduled to begin a 3-day retreat to review Covid-19 data and its effect on all sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this known today, May 7, during the latest briefing on the state of Ghana’s Covid-19 case management.

“President Akufo-Addo and his cabinet over the next three days will commence a process of examining data so far gathered on the impact of Covid-19 across all sectors in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the government now has more concrete data on the impact of Covid-19 on the various sectors including education and health.

He said all ministers have therefore been directed to present reports about the impact of Covid-19 on their respective sectors as well as make recommendations on how the sectors can recover.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah further explained that the outcome of the retreat will enhance the 2020 mid-year budget review which will be presented to Parliament.

“The government of Ghana will examine the observed impact, the recommendations that are being made, the implications and will enhance preparations for laying same before Parliament during the mid-year review,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri