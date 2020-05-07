UW Covid-19 Patient’s Contacts Test Positive for Virus

Three persons from the Wa Municipality who came into contact with a Nigerian who tested positive for Covid-19 have also tested positive.

The patient initially escaped and was later arrested and mandatorily quarantined for treatment.

The three have since been taken to the treatment centre at the Regional Hospital.

The Upper West Region has recorded 11 additional cases of COVID-19 as at 3rd May 2020.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 19 with one person fully recovered and reintegrated into the community.

A statement signed by the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih , indicates that of the 11 additional cases, one is a resident of Wa who returned from Kenya on the 16th of February 2020.

He traveled back to Wa by public transport and upon arrival self-quarantined for two weeks and has since been living with his family until the 16th of April 2020 when his sample was taken to the laboratory upon self-request.

The statement further stated that the remaining seven persons were picked from Sissala East Municipality following the mandatory screening of travelers arriving in the district from Kumasi and Accra during the partial lockdown in the country.

“Five of them have been

identified and transferred to the treatment centre in the Municipal Capital whilst efforts are being made to track the remaining two. All cases currently on treatment are mild to moderate, ” he statement revealed.

Dr. Salih said investigation is underway to identify, isolate and treat all cases and trace all contacts adding that all the cases had a travel history or are contacts of known cases.

He urged all residents of the region to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as efforts are made to contain the spread of the disease.

“Residents are encouraged to strictly adhere to the physical distancing protocols announced by His Excellency the President; frequently wash hands with soap under running water and or apply hand sanitizer; avoid going to public places unless it is absolutely necessary; and properly wear nose masks when going to any public place.”

