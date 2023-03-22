Govt Bonds Fall By 21.09%

The weekly market update has shown that the volume traded on the new Government of Ghana bonds fell by 21.09 per cent week-on-week to ¢119.05 million, last week.

This follows the completion of the Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE) Programme.

The new bonds did not get much traction as they constituted 34 per cent of market turnover.

The front end of the yield curve compressed by 90 basis points, with only the 2027 – 2030 maturities traded for the new bonds on the market.

Analysts believe the new bonds will continue to trade around par levels this week, with little activity expected on the market.

With interest rates falling, bond prices are expected to go up soon to boost market activity.