Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Government is expected to shut down 49 television stations.

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known in a post on her official Facebook page.

She said “NCA shutting down 49 illegally Operating TV stations.”

She shared a list of the stations to be shut down.

Below are the list of the stations to be shut down

By Melvin Tarlue