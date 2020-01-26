Gov’t Commits To Further Improve Economic Gains

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Government of Ghana says it is committed to further improving the macroeconomic economic gains of the country as it welcomes Moody’s rating of Ghana’s Economic outlook from stable to positive.

Moody’s on January 24, 2020 reviewed Ghana’s Economic outlook from stable to positive and affirm the country’s B3 rating.

The international credit rating agency had indicated that its decision to assign a positive outlook was a reflection of its rising confidence that the country’s institutions and policy settings will foster improved macroeconomic and fiscal stability over the medium term, in part as a consequence of the reforms implemented under the recent IMF reform program.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, addressing the media on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Accra, said

the Akufo-Addo government’s Economic Management Team (EMT) was pleased with the change in the nation’s economic outlook from stable to positive.

He said the team was committed to do more.

According to him, “The change in outlook is a very important development especially in the context of our ratings history over the years.”

By Melvin Tarlue