‘Govt Committed To Addressing North/South Education Disparity’

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hinted at the government’s commitment to bridging the North-South disparity in education outcomes.

He explained that although many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were operating in the northern sector of the country, the impact of their interventions has not translated into an optimum improvement in education outcomes.

The Vice President attributed the inability of the NGOs from making the needed impact to the fact that they were operating in silos, and explained that the government through the Ministry of Education was going to work with the NGOs to harmonise and integrate their interventions to yield impactful outcomes.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, announced this in an address read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour at the 50th anniversary speech and prize giving day of the Yendi Senior High School in the Northern Region last Saturday.

The anniversary, which attracted thousands of old students, politicians, traditional authorities, the clergy, faith-based organisations and other people should have been held in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the school’s management and board to shift it to last Saturday.

The well-attended event was used to present awards to hard working staff and deserving students who excelled in various courses of study.

The Education Minister, Dr. Adutwum, in an address read on his behalf, announced plans to change the status of the school from category “B” to “A” to promote effective teaching and learning.

The headmaster of the school, Chief Alhassan Mustak Hussein, used the occasion to praise the past and present staff of the school for their roles played over the years towards the improvement of the school, and laurels chalked over the period.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, in an address read for him, lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for introducing the Free Senior High School policy which had helped the nation in many ways.

He appealed to the government to extend many school infrastructure projects to the area to ensure that all school children went to school.