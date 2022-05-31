Latif Abubakar Brings Christmas To Ghanaians In ‘Christmas In May’

Latif Abubakar

The Accra International Conference Centre was filled to capacity as theatre lovers thronged the venue to witness the latest play by prolific playwright Latif Abubakar, “Christmas in May”.

The play, which was staged on four different occasions, centered on child labour and trafficking, as well as some of the economic challenges confronting the country.

The play, which talked about serious challenges in the country, was however fused with music, comical characters, comedy-filled dialogues, and mind-tickling statements made by some of the characters on the stage to reflect on current happenings, which the audience were able to relate.

It also talked about four young adults trying to make ends meet, and their desperation to make it in life led them to a businessman who lured them into an unknown business in order to secure travel documents to the United States.

They later found out that the job was trafficking children for child labour and child prostitution, but had to do ‘anything for the dollar’.

Unfortunately, they were scammed as their boss was declared wanted by the police, they however met their saviour who made Christmas come early for them.

Characters for the play were veteran actor Fred Amugi, who played the lead role, Jeneral Ntatia, Shelter Say, Bright Kekeli Djangmah, Samira Suhini Farouk and Abraham McPratt Dadzie.

The play was witnessed by Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Kati Csaba and Spain’s Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutiérrez.