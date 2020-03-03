Gov’t Committed To Strengthening Its Partnership With AfDB – Bawumia

Four Executive Directives from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) who are on a Consultation Mission to Ghana led by Dr. Bright Okogu on Monday, 2 March 2020 paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House.

The Consultation Mission is an annual event that is undertaken by AfDB to get familiar with developments in member countries.

The team and Dr Bawumia deliberated on a number of policy issues ranging from the macroeconomy, infrastructure, inclusiveness, role of the private sector, among others.

“It was very refreshing to note that the AfDB mission team are very full of praise for the many innovative digital infrastructure projects going on in Ghana which have put Ghana ahead of most African countries in the area of digitisation. They requested that Ghana shares her experiences with other African countries,” Dr Bawumia said.

He added that the government is fully committed to keeping and strengthening its partnership with the AfDB and hope to leverage this partnership for accelerated development.

