Govt Completes GNPC Takoradi Head Office

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will soon commission its newly-constructed operational head office by the government, in Takoradi.

The project, which started in 2020, is currently about 99 per cent complete.

The GNPC operational headquarters is in fulfillment of a promise the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) made to the people of Western Region to help make the region the hub for petroleum and oil and gas industry in Ghana.

Apart from the building, there are also other projects ongoing in the region to ensure that government achieves its aim of making the Western Region an oil and gas hub.

This came to light when the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNPC, Joseph Dadzie, paid a working visit to the Western Region and inspected the progress of work on the building.

Mr. Dadzie was impressed with the work done so far and was optimistic that the building will be operational very soon.

“I am very impressed with the work that has been done. The contractor has done a very good job together with the GNPC works department.

“I hope this new project will help improve the productivity of the staff of GNPC who will work here,” he pointed out. He assured that his outfit would work very hard to increase the country’s oil reserve and production volumes.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that we improve productivity and volumes of production we currently have, otherwise there is no justification for why we should be employed by the state,” he noted.

The CEO and his entourage earlier paid a courtesy call on the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who was very instrumental in getting the land for the project.

At Regional House of Chiefs

They later visited the Western Regional House of Chiefs in Sekondi, where GNPC has built an office complex for the traditional leaders in the region.

The Acting President of the House, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, noted that the chiefs were happy with the numerous projects GNPC is executing in the region, including the operational headquarters.

“What the GNPC is doing in the region is laudable. We know the schools and the health facilities you are building in the region. It is sad that the immediate past CEO never visited the chiefs in the region as you have done,” he told the new CEO.

According to him, to ensure a healthy relationship with the traditional leaders in the region, GNPC ought to be meeting the chiefs at least once every year.

“This will help know the challenges confronting the two parties – GNPC and the traditional leaders – and to discuss how those challenges could be mitigated,” he added.

