Gov’t Decides On 200 Pregnant Kayayies

GOVERNMENT IS to decide the fate of over 200 pregnant head porters also known as ‘Kayayies’ today, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison has said.

Over 200 pregnant Kayayies in Kumasi, Accra and Tema, who are homeless have been affected by the partial lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the issue on radio, Cynthia Morrison, said she is hopeful by the close of Friday a decision will be taken.

“I informed the President about this issue on Thursday so hopefully a decision will be taken by the close of Friday.

“We will know if they will be supported to deliver at their present locations or be sent back to the northern regions,”

The Gender Minister said the pregnant head porters issues is very delicate therefore government will act appropriately.

Earlier, president of the Head Porters Association in Ghana, Adiza Zongo Pioneer, had appealed to government to come to the rescue of the pregnant girls who she said are vulnerable.

“They don’t have decent accommodation here and so if they deliver here, there will be health challenges for them. I am appealing that they should be tested for Covid-19 to see if they are not infected before transporting them back to norther regions where they came from.”

“If they are transported to the north, they will be supported by their families in terms of feeding and care after delivery.”

Adiza said: “President Nana Akufo-Addo is a listening father and so he will surely assist to transport the head porters back home”.

She recounted several instances where the President had personally supported the head porters in trying times.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi