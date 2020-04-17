Politicizing COVID-19 Could Hinder Govt’s Efforts

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament for Tempane, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka is urging persons politicizing the government’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic to cease because it impedes progress.

According to the Tempane MP, government is working with the advise from health and development experts to get a lasting solution for the pandemic and needs all Ghanaians to comply with directive to curb the spread.

“The spread of this virus is a national concern, if it continues to spread it is the whole country that will be affected; if we end the spread, the whole country will benefit and go about our businesses and activities without fear. It is a collective fight and we must all comply for our collective good.”

The Deputy Attorney General was speaking in his constituency; Tempane in the Upper East Region where he handed over some items to the Tempane District Health Directorate to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

The donation was done by the MP and the DCE for the Tempane District Assembly, Paul Abugri and will be distributed to all health facilities and other public and vantage points in the district.

The items included 85 Veronica buckets, 72 large boxes of hand sanitizers, 355 pieces of liquid soap and 102 tissue papers.

According to Mr. Kpemka, many Ghanaians are still doubting the existence of the virus in the country, saying “there are still Ghanaians who are underrating the danger Covid-19 can pose to them, their families and communities.”

He advised his constituents to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water and avoid crowded areas till the fight against the rapid spread of Convid-19 is won across Ghana.

So far the Tempane district in the Upper East Region has not recorded any positive case of Covid-19, which the District Chief Executive expects to maintain for a long time.

Paul Abugri called on traditional authorities in the district and the entire Upper East Region to join in sensitizing the public in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana.

Meanwhile the Upper Regional Security Council in collaboration with the various districts and municipalities are implementing some measures to enforce social distancing.

From:Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tempane