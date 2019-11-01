Gov’t Disowns Free SHS Ambassador

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Ministry of Education says it has not appointed or mandated any person or persons as Free SHS Ambassadors to go round Senior High Schools in the country to campaign for the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Responding to a video circulating on social media purporting to be of a person carrying himself as Free SHS Ambassador and addressing SHS students, the Ministry indicated in a statement signed by its Communications Director, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, that it has also taken notice of a statement by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC had alleged that government was using a dishonest means to campaign in Senior High School nationwide.

It said persons who brand themselves as Free SHS ambassadors were going to schools purposely to campaign for the government ahead of the 2020 general elections.

NDC’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, in a communique, argued that the party has seen a video which backs its claim.

The opposition party said in its communique that “In that video, the gentleman who is clad in a T-shirt with the inscription “Free SHS Ambassador” boldly embossed on it, could be heard indoctrinating a gathering of young SHS students to campaign to their colleagues and parents to vote for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 General Elections.”

It added that the NDC was aware the alleged campaign activity has the “approval and support of the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES).”

But the Education Ministry says it was conducting investigations to ascertain the facts surrounding the video.

BY Melvin Tarlue