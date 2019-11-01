UPSA Hosts Newsroom Contest

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is to host the 2019 edition of the Newsroom Contest scheduled to begin on Monday, November 4, and end on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

This year’s contest is the fourth edition since it was instituted in 2015, with the goal of injecting an extracurricular activity in the training of communication students by giving them the needed experiential value in the field of Journalism, Public Relations, Advertising and Integrated Communication among others, and also expose them to best communication practices geared towards national development.

According to the Founder and President of the Newsroom Contest, Mr. Raymond Baxey, the Newsroom Contest contributes in deepening the understanding of communication and its practice outside the lecture halls, adding “it builds their confidence in the area of writing, public speaking, communication strategies and research and makes them more analytical.”

He noted that the novelty with this year’s contest is the report to be generated from the contest on the performance of students highlighting their strengths and weaknesses. This report he said would be submitted to authorities of competing universities with the aim of contributing to academia to arrest any shortfall in the training of communication students. “I believe this is another way of contributing to the communication training and the industry at large,” he added.

The semi-finalists of this year’s contest he said would have the opportunity to represent Ghana in a maiden ECOWAS Newsroom Contest to be hosted in Ghana, in March next year, when the Newsroom Contest turns five years.

Mr. Baxey noted that six universities would be vying for the coveted prize and the bragging right as the best school offering communication and media related programmes.