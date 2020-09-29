Gov’t Donates Vehicles To New Varsities

Three new universities have received four vehicles each from government to assist their operational effectiveness.

The universities include: the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS); CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS); and University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD).

The four vehicles comprised a Toyota Land Cruiser, two Toyota Land Cruiser Prados and a Toyota Hilux pickup.

Presenting the vehicles on behalf of the government, recently, the Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the vehicles were provided as part of government’s resourcing plan for the new universities.

He further stated that this follows assurances he gave at the inauguration of their Governing Councils and Interim Key Officers, earlier this year, since the universities identified the means of transport as part of their immediate needs.

In addition to the vehicles, each university received GHS1.5 million to cater for basic logistics. This initial funding is sourced from allocations made under GETfund to provide for the most urgent logistics, while government makes provision for adequate funding for their medium to long term needs.

Dr. Prempeh emphasised that government expects the universities to use these resources efficiently and most effectively. “We expect you to be innovative yourselves and resourceful as the universities takeoff so that you can complement government’s efforts.”

He continued, “most of all, we want you to focus on ensuring a smooth takeoff and to keep the universities on a growth path consistent with the mandates given you.”

Speaking on behalf of the three universities, the Vice Chancellor of the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), Prof. Eric Wilmot, thanked the government for the gesture and assured the Minister of a sound maintenance culture for the vehicles. He further assured him that they will work with the NCTE to ensure that in no time, their institutions will become pace setters.

