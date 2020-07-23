Gov’t Extends Electricity Subsidy, Free Water

Government has extended electricity subsidies to lifeline consumers until the end of year.

Government has also extended free water supply by three months.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made this known on Thursday, July 23, 2020, as he presented the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review.

He stated that the initial three months period of 50 percent electricity subsidy scheme benefitted 4,086,286.

Government introduced the subsidy to cushion Ghanaians in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

From April, May and June, 2020, residents enjoyed free water and 50 percent electricity subsidy.

The Minister told lawmakers that

“It takes a caring government to be for the people and for business, large and small, to choose to subsidize electricity consumption by 50 per cent to 4 million (4,086,286) households and nearly 700,000 (686,522) businesses at a cost of Gh¢1.02 billion in three months.”

“And we will extend the coverage for lifeline customers for another 3 months,” he said.

“It takes a caring government of the people, and with that, I mean, a Government of all the people, to offer cost-free water to all across the country: representing all domestic and commercial customers in Ghana for three months,” he indicated.

He added that “It takes a caring government to hear the distress of business and respond with support to small and medium businesses to the tune of GHȼ600 million in order to help them survive and thrive in these uncertain times.”

“We remember all so well how the previous government, after imposing the inconvenient and income-sapping dumsor on households and businesses for five years, and insensitively increased electricity tariffs first by 89%, then by 10%, then by 78%, and 28% and finally by 59% between 2010 and 2015 alone.

