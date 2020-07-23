2 Anlo SHS Students Have Died at Home

Dan Abodakpui speaking at the press conference.

Two students of the Anlo Senior High School in the Anlo District of the Volta Region have died.

Contrary to claims that the students died in school on suspicion of COVID-19, sources close to the bereaved families and in the school have indicated that they died after getting permission to exit the school.

Although authorities of the school have remained tight lipped about the situation, a source in the school confirmed that the two are both male and female students.

He explained that the male died first while the girl followed.

He said the boy signed an exeat on Sunday, July 19, 2020 to go to the hospital after falling ill.

However, his mother asked him to go to his aunty in the area. When the situation became critical, he was rushed from his aunty’s place to the Keta Municipal hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

In the case of the girl, she fell ill on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was sent to the Anloga Clinic as the protocol requires.

She was treated and discharged after testing positive for Malaria. The parents came to take her home that same day.

Unfortunately, later that night, her condition became critical and she was rushed to Aflao Municipal Hospital.

Tests on her showed that her sugar level was high. To this end, arrangements were made to have her transferred to the Volta Regional Hospital, Ho.

Unfortunately, she passed on around 1pm on Tuesday July, 21, 2020.

A source at the Regional Education Directorate says, students in the region, including Anlo SHS are safe.

Meanwhile, over 34000 final year students are sitting for the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Volta and Oti Regions.

The final year exams is starting with Visual Arts practicals for this week and next week.

From Fred Duodu, Ho