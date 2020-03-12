Gov’t Hands Over 365 Pickup To Education Directorates

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Government has handed over some 365 Isuzu double cabin pickups to metropolitan, municipal and district education offices nationwide.

The move, according to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is in fulfilment of President Nana Akufo Addo’s commitment to ensure that the education sector is adequately resourced to deliver improved learning outcomes in the country.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Independence Square in Accra, the Vice President said about

260 of the pickups are being allocated to municipal, district, Metropolitan education offices to support their management and supervision roles.

According to him, 105 are to be distributed to the Ministry of Education and its various agencies to enhance their work.

In the interest of transparency, he observed, the Ministry of Education will get 10 pickups, the Ghana Education Service, 5, National Inspectorate Board will receive 30 pickups, National Accreditations Board 3 pickups, National Council on Curriculum 5 pickups, Ghana Library Authority 20 pickups, The UNESCO Commission for Ghana 23 pickups, Funds Procurement and Management Unit 3 pickups, Centre for Distance Learning and Open Schooling 2 pickups, Free SHS Secretariat 10 pickups, COTVET 2 pickups,

National Teaching Council 2 pickups, NEPTEX 3 pickups,

Encyclopedia Britannica 1, Non-formal Education 5.

In total, he stated, Government has procured 840 of these pickups.

By the end of April, he said the remaining pickups will be delivered to schools nationwide.

Government will leave no one behind, he assured.

The vehicles are funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND).

BY Melvin Tarlue