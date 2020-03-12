Vaettel ‘Waters’ Kwahu Marathon

William Ezah, project manager, in a handshake with officials of Vaettel Mineral Water

Vaettel Natural Mineral Water has secured the rights as the official water sponsor of the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon.

Slated for Saturday, April 11 with over 1,000 athletes across the country expected to participate, the marathon will see the water company providing adequate water for all athletes, volunteers, coaches and officials.

In addition, all individuals who will participate in the keep-fit festival on April 10 will also have the opportunity to be refreshed by the Tema-based company.

Francisca Enyonam Boni, Sales & Marketing Manager of Vaettel Natural Mineral Water, who presented the package to the organisers of the marathon (Medivents Consult), said her outfit was looking forward to a successful event and partnership.

“We have never been part of the Easter project but we were convinced by the mileage the marathon would give us hence our decision to join. We hope our products would provide the best form of refreshments for athletes, volunteers and other participants in the Marathon and keep fit festival,” she added.

The Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs of Medivents Consult, Henri Penni, expressed appreciation to the company for their contribution to the organisation of the event.

He said they were looking forward to a successful event and encouraged other corporate bodies to join the list of sponsors for the event.

The Kwahu Easter Marathon is being sponsored by MTN, Ghana Gas Company, GOIL, Ashfoam, Promasidor Ghana Limited, Elbee Appliances, Valbona, ASKY Airlines, Golden Tree Chocolate, Street Sense Organisation, Teikma Sports Wears, Asempa FM, with support from Let’s Tour Kwahu.