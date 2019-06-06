Gov’t Has Created 350,000 Jobs In 2 Years – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed that government has created 350,000 jobs within two years.

According to him, the creation of jobs in the public sector was to compliment the private sector.

He indicated that government has recruited 3,000 Arabic teachers to help in the teaching of Arabic , 54,000 nurses across the country, 100,000 NABCO workers, 45,000 teachers , Forestry and other institutions.

He said government was committed to creating more jobs for Ghanaians .

He made this known when he completed his 2019 nationwide Ramadan tour with visits to Saboba (Northern region), Chereponi, Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu and Gambaga in the North East region where he met with traditional rulers and also prayed with the Muslim Ummah.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu