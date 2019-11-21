Govt Implements Mining Scheme

Benito Bio (left) presenting the cheque to the LMC

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, has indicated that it is time for mining communities in the country to see the worth of the minerals exploited from their soil.

“The distressed state of communities in which mining companies operate is nothing short of a disgrace so we must work to change that situation,” he said.

The deputy minister stated this during the inauguration of a seven-member Local Management Committee (LMC) in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The committee will implement government’s Mining Development Scheme under the Minerals Development Fund and also facilitate the socio-economic development of communities where mining activities are undertaken.

The committee would be required to produce a development plan in consonance with the National Medium Development Plans for implementation.

“Government after government has made strides to establish laws and policies to govern the use of mineral royalties in the country,” he said, adding “previously, all mining royalties were lodged and managed through the Consolidated Fund.”

He said “in order to promote the direct development of mining communities in the country, the government in 2016 passed the Minerals Development Fund Act, (Act 912).”

He mentioned that the main objective of the Act was to provide financial resources for the direct benefit of mining communities and holders of interest in land within mining communities, among others.

The committee, according to the minister, would be resourced through the 20 per cent mineral royalties distribution under section 21 (3b) of the Mineral Development Fund Act and donation from mining companies and other related businesses.

The deputy minister later presented a cheque of GH¢1 million to the committee to be used as seed money for their activities.

The Board Chairperson of the MDF, Esther Edjeani, entreated the committee members to be transparent when engaging the communities at all levels.

She also called on the committee members to try to understand the plights of the communities, prioritize their requests and apply the funds efficiently.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Prof. Jerry Kumah, pointed out that UMaT was ready to offer the needed assistance to the LMC to ensure it operated effectively.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa