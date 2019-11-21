Kpandai GES Office Project Abandoned Since 2008

Abandoned Kpandai GES office building

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Kpandai District lacks enough office spaces to accommodate its staff, as the only structure that could serve them has been abandoned since 2008.

According to the Kpandai District Education Director, Faustina Nayan, it has become almost impossible for the Kpandai Education Service to work effectively due to inadequate spaces. “Officers are paired into two or three in a room which creates a lot of inconveniences,” she said.

She, therefore, appealed to managers of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to complete the abandoned structure for the GES to enable them to have enough offices to accommodate staff.

Currently, the entire proposed Kpandai Ghana Education Service office site has been taken over by weeds, while windows and other wooden fittings on the building have been destroyed due to harsh weather conditions over the years.

When contacted, the Kpandai District Chief Executive, Attah Emmanuel Kofi Tatablata, attributed the failure to complete the structure to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) losing the election to the then opposition National Democratic Party (NDC) in 2008.

“The structure was abandoned because NPP left office but now that the NPP is back to power, the structure will be completed,” he said.

Mr. Tatablata said he had already met with the engineers to discuss the building issue and they were assessing how the government could assist in completing the structure.

He said he had also made contacts with GETFund regarding the completion of the structure, saying “we have taken pictures of the structure and sent them to GETFund office in Accra for consideration. The assembly is not funding the project and I cannot talk much about the funding aspect but I can assure you that we will do follow-ups to make sure the project is completed.”

He urged the Kpandai Education Director to continue to collaborate with the assembly to help complete the project to boost education in the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kpandai