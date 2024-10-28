Govt Imposes Curfew On Bawku Over Deadly Chieftaincy Dispute

The Government has imposed a curfew on Bawku, a town in the Upper East Region, following the return of Seidu Abagre, who was enskinned as Bawku Naba in February 2023.

The curfew, which takes effect from 6pm to 6am, commencing on October 28, 2024, aims to restore peace and order in the area.

The decision was made after an emergency National Security meeting, chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, due to significant disturbances affecting public peace and security in Bawku and its environs.

These disturbances have resulted in the loss of numerous lives, with a looming threat of escalation beyond Bawku.

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute dates back to 1931, revolving around the occupancy of the Bawku skin, which represents chiefly authority in the Bawku traditional area.

The conflict between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups has been ongoing, with historical contestation and political interference fueling tensions.

In recent years, the conflict has been characterized by recurring waves of violent clashes, resulting in deaths, injuries, and property damage.

The surge of arms in Bawku has also contributed to the conflict’s escalation, with many residents feeling obliged to arm themselves for protection.

In a statement signed by deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah, the government has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly and maintain law and order.

Residents are urged to comply with the directive and cooperate fully with security agencies to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

This is not the first time a curfew has been imposed on Bawku.

In January 2024, the Minister for the Interior renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs, from 8 pm to 5 am.

The ongoing conflict in Bawku has raised concerns about potential extremist exploitation and infiltration, given its proximity to the Burkina Faso border.

-BY Daniel Bampoe