UTAG Members Vote To End Galamsey Strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has taken a significant step towards ending its ongoing strike, with seven institutions voting in favour of suspending the industrial action.

In a recent vote, seven institutions – CKT, UENR, UBIDS, UESD, KNUST, UCC, and UPSA – affirmed the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) decision to suspend the strike.

However, three institutions – UG, UDS, and UEW – rejected the decision.

Despite the NEC’s directive to suspend the strike, some UTAG members lead by Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana have expressed frustration and disappointment.

An internal rift within the association has emerged, with some members questioning the justification for continuing the strike.

Others have pointed out that organized labour has already called off its intended strike in light of the government’s measures to combat galamsey.

However, if all things went well, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) in the coming days will instruct its members to cease their strike action, bringing an end to weeks of industrial action that disrupted academic activities at public universities nationwide.

The strike, which began on October 10, 2024, was initiated to protest the government’s alleged inaction against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

UTAG’s decision to go on strike was motivated by concerns about the devastating effects of galamsey on the environment, particularly on water bodies, forest reserves, agricultural lands, and livelihoods.

The association called on the government to ban mining and prospecting for gold and other minerals in forest reserves, farms, and water bodies.

UTAG’s Demands

Beyond calling for a ban on mining in sensitive areas, UTAG also demanded the speedy revocation of the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2462) and requested the government to expand the scope of its task force to include forest reserves in the fight against illegal mining.

The association developed a Pact for Candidates of the 2024 Presidential Election, aiming to secure their commitment to fighting illegal mining activities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe