Notorious Thief Arrested In Suhum-Mile 44 After Years Of Terrorizing Residents

A notorious thief, known for his brazen burglaries in the Mile 44 area of Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, has finally been caught and arrested by the police.

The suspect, identified as Sule, had been terrorizing residents of the area for years, stealing valuable items and causing fear and insecurity in the community.

According to residents, Sule was a cunning thief who knew every house and bungalow in Mile 44, and had been evading capture for years.

His modus operandi was to strike at night, when residents were asleep, and make off with valuable items such as electronics, jewelry, and cash.

However, his luck ran out when he was arrested by the police at his residence in Mile 44.

Residents say that Sule had stolen a TV belonging to a police officer just a few days earlier, which led to his eventual arrest.

A police source confirmed that Sule had been arrested and detained in police custody.

The source said the Sule had been arrested before, six months ago, but had not reformed.

The arrest of Sule has brought relief to the residents of Mile 44, who had been living in fear.

However, the Police have assured residents that they will do everything in their power to ensure that Sule is brought to justice and that the community is protected from further break ins.

