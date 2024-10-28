You Are Already President- Kpassa Chief To Bawumia

In a significant display of support, Dr. Ubor Tossan Konja VI, the Paramount Chief of Kpassa Traditional Area, has publicly endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana’s next president.

According to the chief “You have won the election already, what you are doing now is not campaigning but showing the young ones our next President,” is a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s growing popularity.

This endorsement comes after Dr. Bawumia pay a courtesy call on him as party of his nationwide campaign tour ahead of the general elections.

Dr. Bawumia, a renowned economist and former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has been gaining momentum in his presidential bid.

His vision for Ghana’s economic growth and development has resonated with many, including influential traditional leaders like Dr. Konja VI.

The Paramount Chief’s endorsement is seen as a strategic move, as it could potentially sway the votes of the youth and traditional leaders in the region.

He further appealed to the Presidential Candidate of NPP, to help in the construction of the community roads and also complete some roads projects in the area.

Dr. Bawumia’s Presidential ambitions are built on his experience as Vice President of Ghana since 2017 and his expertise in economic policy.

His campaign focuses on transforming Ghana’s economy, improving healthcare, and enhancing education.

-BY Daniel Bampoe