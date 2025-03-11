Govt Increases Allocations for NHIS, LEAP, School Feeding

The government has significantly increased funding for social protection programmes, with major allocations announced for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, and the School Feeding Programme.

In his presentation of the 2025 Budget Statement to Parliament today, Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson outlined these key budgetary provisions as part of the 2025 national budget.

A total of GH¢9.93 billion has been allocated to NHIS, ensuring sufficient funding for claim payments, essential medicines, vaccines, and primary healthcare services.

He said the allocation aims to expand access to quality healthcare and bridge existing gaps in the country’s health sector.

Additionally, the LEAP programme, which provides cash transfers to the poorest households, will see its funding increase by 30.8%, from GH¢728.8 million to GH¢953.5 million, according to the Minister.

He added that the number of beneficiary households will also be increased from 350,000 to 400,000 in July 2025, further extending the programme’s reach.

He said the School Feeding Programme will receive an increased budget of GH¢1.788 billion in 2025, reflecting a 33% rise in funding to accommodate higher feeding costs.

The increase will see the cost per meal per child rise from GH¢1.50 to GH¢2.00, he pointed out.

“The government’s commitment to social protection is unwavering. By increasing funding for NHIS, LEAP, and School Feeding, we are ensuring that no Ghanaian is left behind, particularly our most vulnerable citizens,” Dr. Forson emphasised.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House