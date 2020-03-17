Gov’t Media and Medics Collaborate On COVID-19 Communications

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Government as part of efforts to fight the novel COVID-19 has on Monday 16th March 2020 announced a collaboration with the key media umbrella bodies and the various Medical Associations in the country to streamline communication.

The groups include the Ghana Medical Association, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.

The rest are Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and the Private News Papers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

Roland Affail Monney

Addressing the gathering in Accra, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, stated that the essence of this collaboration is to “support and ensure that public education goes well so that when the public knows what to do, we are all better protected.”

The Media umbrella bodies and Medics joined hands towards the dissemination of information on the virus to the general public. President of the GJA, Affail Monney reiterated the body’s commitment towards intensifying collaboration with the Risk Information Unit of the Ghana Health Service in making sure that communication is done seamlessly from health experts down to the various aspects of our communities.

The GJA also stated its commitment to ensuring that they bring on board regional executives of the body to make sure information is distributed successfully.

GIBA and PRINPAG both expressed their willingness to collaborate with state institutions to educate the general public on the pandemic.

GIBA for example pointed out that some of its members have already started with education of broadcasters to not cause fear and panic through their reportage.

They also established that the association is coordinating with regional coordinators to get information down to the people. PINPAG on the other hand have also initiated measures to make sure their news writers demonstrate transparency in their line or work and committed to making sure stories on the outbreak are reported on the front pages of newspapers.

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Ishmael Yankson who spoke on behalf of the medical groups assured the general public of their commitment to making sure that health experts and nurses are well and informed to on the novel coronavirus so as to supplement the efforts of the media organizations in sensitizing the general public on the virus.

They assured Ghanaians of their commitment in making sure that the vast majority of people have the right information in the fight against the outbreak.

BY Melvin Tarlue