Gov’t Moves To Deal With Benya Fm Attackers

Government through the Ministry of Information has promised to bring the perpetrators of the attack on Elmina-based Benya FM to book.

This was after the government had condemned the illegality on the Elmina based radio station.

The yet-to-be identified attackers stormed the studio of the radio station whilst a live talk show was ongoing on fishing and premix fuel distribution issues in the area and assaulted the presenter, Eric Blessing Eshun.

The radio station went off-air after the programme and it is yet to resume.

The presenter who was assaulted accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ebo Appiah for being behind the attack.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar said she had already spoken to the manager of the station and the District Police Commander, both of whom are working together to investigate the incident and ensure that the suspects are brought to book.

“There is no justification whatsoever for a broadcaster to be assaulted simply for doing his work.

An individual or group with a grievance against a broadcaster’s or journalist’s comments, or indeed any individual must follow legitimate and legal avenues to seek redress, including the right of rejoinder which is guaranteed under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution,” it stressed.

The Ministry said there is no justification for the attack, as there are more appropriate means of registering complaints where one feels they are being misrepresented by the media.

“The National Media Commission (NMC) and the courts also constitute legitimate institutions to register complaints against media practitioners and companies.

“Where content has the potential to breach security, the police may be informed to take appropriate legal action. The Ministry of Information condemns the reported assault in no uncertain terms and urges the police to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators accordingly.”

By Vincent Kubi