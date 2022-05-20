1DIF Is The Biggest Rollout Of Factories In Ghana – Gabby

Gabby Otchere Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko, a key member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-One Addo’s District One Factory (1D1F) initiative is the largest factory roll-out in Ghana.

He claimed that Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was only able to accomplish a fraction of what President Akufo-Addo 1D1F had accomplished.

“This is the largest factory rollout in the history of Ghana and the Gold Coast,” he said in a tweet.

In his 9 years since independence, not even Nkrumah managed a fraction of this.

Even better, everything is privately owned and financed with government credit.”

