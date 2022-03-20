Gov’t Moves To Deal With Fuel Prices, Injects $2bn Into Economy

Government is taking steps to deal with the rampant fuel increment in the country, according to DGN Online sources close to the Cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge.

The Ministers of Energy and Finance have been tasked by government to find ways of addressing the escalating fuel prices in the country although it is global phenomena.

Another topic discussed was a concrete decision to raise capital in order to bring the economy back on track with injection of over $2 billion and to check the depreciation of the cedi.

The source whispered that government has decided to review existing protocols imposed on arriving passengers at the airport.

Government is considering scrapping COVID 19 test for vaccinated travelers especially the mandatory testing either before one boards an incoming flight or when one arrives at the Kotoka International Airport.

Also, Government has decided to reopen all land borders in the country. The borders which were closed to human traffic over 2 years ago following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana will be reopened based on some conditions which will be spelt out.

Reopening of the borders was as a result of a recommendation by the COVID-19 taskforce to the President and Cabinet as a whole following three months of studies and analysis of Covid-19 vaccination and infection trends in Ghana and neighbouring West African countries.

The President is expected to address the nation on some of the issues addressed at the retreat shortly.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chaired the meeting which was aimed at finding solutions to the recent economic challenges confronting the nation.

The cabinet retreat was held from Thursday March 17 to Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Government is optimistic that some of the decisions taken will go a long way to address the continuous depreciation of the cedi, stabilize the economy and the recent increments in fuel prices as well as reduce burden on Ghanaians.

The meeting was attended by Majority Caucus in Parliament, ministers, government appointees, and the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, one of the issues which was not tabled before the deliberation was government going to the International Monetary Fund for bailout as government was hopeful that the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy commonly called E-levy which has been tabled before Parliament will help deal with the majority of the problems confronting the economy.

By Vincent Kubi